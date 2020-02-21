Rituals Cosmetics: Rituals am Wiener Hauptbah...
 
  1. Home
  2. Handel
  3. Neue Läden
Rituals Cosmetics

Rituals am Wiener Hauptbahnhof

Freitag, 21. Februar 2020
Facebook

Meist gelesen

  1. Spar Österreich Gruppe

    Ein Jahrzehnt Wachstumsführerschaft
  2. Amazon

    Großrazzia im Paketzentrum Österreich
  3. Coca-Cola

    Ein Frosch für Fuzetea
Rituals Cosmetics

Die Premiummarke eröffnet am 11. März einen neuen Store in der BahnhofCity.



Seit seinem Markteintritt 2016 in Österreich konnte die holländische Body- und Lifestylemarke 26 Stores und zahlreiche Shop-in-Shops in Österreich eröffnen. Nun folgt ein weiterer. Die Eröffnung am 11. März in der BahnhofCity am Wiener Hauptbahnhof feiert Rituals Cosmetics Store mit zahlreichen Angeboten wie Body Scrubs bei jedem Einkauf ab 45 Euro. Für die ersten hundert Kunden stehen außerdem Rituals Goodiebags bereit.
“Over the past 10 years, Rituals has become one of the fastest growing luxury brands in Europe. I am convinced that this new flagship boutique will build Rituals Cosmetics' popularity as a premium lifestyle and beauty brand”,  ist sich Raymond Cloosterman, Gründer und CEO von Rituals, sicher.
Themen
Bahnhofcity Premiummarke Hauptbahnhof Store Lifestylemarke

Artikel drucken

Mehr zum Thema
Rituals
Rituals Rituals bietet sieben Teesorten und drei verschiedene Teetassen an.

Zeremonieller Teegenuss
Rituals Cosmetics
Rituals Rituals

Der Zimbapark mit neuem Store
Rituals Cosmetics
Rituals Cosmetics Rituals_RelaxSleep

Der Weg zur inneren Ausgeglichenheit
stats