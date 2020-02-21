Die Premiummarke eröffnet am 11. März einen neuen Store in der BahnhofCity.

Seit seinem Markteintritt 2016 in Österreich konnte die holländische Body- und Lifestylemarke 26 Stores und zahlreiche Shop-in-Shops in Österreich eröffnen. Nun folgt ein weiterer. Die Eröffnung am 11. März in der BahnhofCity am Wiener Hauptbahnhof feiert Rituals Cosmetics Store mit zahlreichen Angeboten wie Body Scrubs bei jedem Einkauf ab 45 Euro. Für die ersten hundert Kunden stehen außerdem Rituals Goodiebags bereit.“Over the past 10 years, Rituals has become one of the fastest growing luxury brands in Europe. I am convinced that this new flagship boutique will build Rituals Cosmetics' popularity as a premium lifestyle and beauty brand”, ist sich Raymond Cloosterman, Gründer und CEO von Rituals, sicher.