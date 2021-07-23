CASH Hit des Monats: Cool bleiben

Während sich die Frauen in der Redaktion mit Eiswürfel gegen die Hitze zur Wehr setzen, schafft bei den männlichen Kollegen dieses Jahr ein kühlendes Gel für Gesicht, Hals und Hände Abhilfe. Damit ist das Nivea Men Fresh Gel der CASH Hit für die heißen Tage im Juli und August.

Fact Finding Mission Produktname: Nivea Men Fresh Gel

Produktkategorie: Hautpflege

Inhalt: 100 ml

Inhaltsstoffe: Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, PEG-8, Menthol, Mentha Aquatica Extract, Distarch Phosphate, Carbomer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, CI 42090

Das Besondere: Ein Hautpflegeprodukt mit kühlenden Eigenschaften

Produktion & Vertrieb:

Beiersdorf Österreich GmbH

Euro Plaza, Gebäude H,

Lehrbachgasse 13, 1120 Wien

Tel. +43/(0)1/61400-0

Haben Sie schon mal ein Hautpflegeprodukt im Kühlschrank aufbewahrt? Spätestens mit dem Nivea Men Fresh Gel sollten Sie das machen. Das herrlich blaue Gel basiert auf Wasserminze und ist wie ein kurzer Pool-Besuch in einem Tiegel aus 75 Prozent recyceltem PET. Der Frischmacher liefert ein angenehm kühles Hautgefühl, spendet Feuchtigkeit und klebt dabei nicht. Wenn man unterwegs ist, kommt also erst die Sonnencreme auf die Haut, dann das Fresh Gel frisch aus dem Kühlschrank auf das Gesicht und die Handgelenke. Und die willkommene Abkühlung ist nicht der einzige Nutzen, schließlich spendet das Gel ordentlich Feuchtigkeit, was bei den heißen Temperaturen ohnehin willkommen ist. Auch wichtig: Der CASH Hit fettet und klebt nicht. Das Fresh Gel ist Teil der neuen Nivea Men Cool Kick Fresh Pflegeserie, die außerdem ein Deo-Spray, ein Roll-on-Deo und eine After-Shave Lotion umfasst. Mit Kaktuswasser beruhigen sie gereizte Haut – sei das nun vom Sonnenbad oder der Rasur – und sorgen für die namensgebende Frische. Durch Antioxidantien wird außerdem die Regeneration der Haut unterstützt. Die Deos sorgen mit einer Komposition aus Zitrusnoten, Minze und Sandelholz für einen sommerlich-maskulinen Duft, die After-Shave-Lotion beinhaltet wie das Gel Wasserminze.