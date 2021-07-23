CASH Hit des Monats: Cool bleiben

Produktname:
Nivea Men Fresh GelProduktkategorie:
HautpflegeInhalt:
100 mlInhaltsstoffe:
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, PEG-8, Menthol, Mentha Aquatica Extract, Distarch Phosphate, Carbomer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, CI 42090Das Besondere:
Ein Hautpflegeprodukt mit kühlenden EigenschaftenProduktion & Vertrieb:
Beiersdorf Österreich GmbH
Euro Plaza, Gebäude H,
Lehrbachgasse 13, 1120 Wien
Tel. +43/(0)1/61400-0info@nivea.at
, www.beiersdorf.at